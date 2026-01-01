Arizona Wildcats Eager for Big 12 Conference Showdown

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats are gearing up for the Big 12 Conference with a strong start to the season, standing at 14-6 overall. This marks a significant turnaround after uncertainties loomed before their entry into the league. Their nonconference schedule included tough opponents, but Arizona has emerged as one of the favorites, having swept through challenging games with a remarkable last seven wins by 20 or more points.

The Wildcats look to maintain their momentum with one more pre-conference game against South Dakota State on Monday before officially starting league play on January 2. With only 18 conference games this season, down from 20, teams will face fewer home-and-home matchups. Arizona’s rivals in this format will include ASU, BYU, and Kansas.

Currently, Arizona is enjoying its best start since the 2014-15 season and has already made waves in the polls, being the first team to defeat five ranked opponents within their first nine games. The Wildcats could potentially reach a stunning 20-0 record before facing BYU in their first serious challenge on January 26.

The Big 12’s Iowa State, undefeated since opening nonconference play, boasts an impressive win over then-AP No. 1 Purdue and will face challenges early with games against Baylor and Kansas. Similarly, top-ranked Houston looks to capitalize on their impressive nonconference performance, having averaged 88.8 points in recent games.

As for BYU, their schedule ramped up to showcase potential NBA draft pick AJ Dybantsa. The Cougars’ struggles early in games could lead to pivotal matchups as they open Big 12 play against Arizona in late January.

This season will present unique challenges and opportunities for the Wildcats and their conference rivals as they navigate their routes in the Big 12. Coach Tommy Lloyd and his team are prepared to make a mark in what promises to be a highly competitive season.