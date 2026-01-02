Elton John Reflects on Successful Year in Music

Pinner, England (AP) — Sir Elton John, the legendary British musician, has reflected on a successful year during a recent message to his fans. In a heartfelt address to members of his Rocket Club fan club, John expressed his gratitude for their support and shared exciting updates about his music career.

The singer revealed that 2025 was a standout year, noting, “It’s been a fantastic year for me,” and thanking fans for their loyalty. John celebrated achieving two number-one albums in the British charts, a personal milestone he had not experienced before. His classic holiday song, ‘Step Into Christmas,’ has also re-entered the Top 10.

Despite retiring from touring in 2023, John has kept busy with 11 private shows this year. He emphasized his health and vocal strength, stating, “I’m in great voice, and I enjoy playing with the band and on my own.” Looking ahead, John announced that he plans to enter the studio in April 2026 to record new music.

Among his commitments for the upcoming year, John mentioned a concert at the famous Rock in Rio festival in September. He reflected on the ongoing success of his previous works, including the two chart-topping albums — his compilation ‘Diamonds’ and the collaboration with Brandi Carlile titled ‘Who Believes in Angels?’.

Notably, ‘Step Into Christmas’ achieved its highest position ever on the U.K. Singles Chart, certified platinum in the U.S. and four-times platinum in the U.K. In an interview with Variety, John hinted at a new album project. He expressed excitement about writing alongside longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, aiming for a more contemporary sound.

As he reminisced about his musical journey, John acknowledged the evolution in his style and sound over the years, showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to create and entertain.