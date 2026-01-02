The Hunting Party Season 2 Premieres with Exciting Guest Stars

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The highly anticipated second season of NBC‘s drama series The Hunting Party is set to premiere on January 8, 2026. The show, which revolves around a task force hunting down dangerous escaped inmates, will feature notable guest stars such as Eric McCormack, Kelsey Grammer, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

In the season opener, FBI Special Agent Bex Henderson, portrayed by Melissa Roxburgh, works tirelessly to reinstate the Inmate Recovery Task Force to capture the notorious killer known as The Boogeyman, played by McCormack. “Time is of the essence to stop him before he leaves more than broken hearts behind,” the show’s synopsis states.

McCormack, known for his role in Will & Grace, will be joined by Nash-Betts, who also has an impressive resume, including her work on Reno 911!. Nash-Betts’ character has a connection to a horrifying past incident in New Mexico, which adds depth to the story.

Kelsey Grammer, famous for his role in Frasier, will play Noah Cyrus, a murderous cult leader in the upcoming season. Joining them is Liz Gillies, who will portray Amanda, a serial killer known as the Masseuse.

Other notable cast members include Patrick Sabongui as Jacob Hassani, Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence, and Nick Wechsler as Oliver Odell. Each character plays a crucial role in the hunt for the escaped inmates.

With its blend of thrilling storylines and a talented cast, The Hunting Party promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats when it returns on NBC. Catch the season premiere on January 8 at 10/9c, with episodes available for streaming the following day on Peacock.