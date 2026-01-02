Northern Lights Could Dazzle Americans This New Year’s Eve

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans across the northern states may be able to witness the northern lights this New Year’s Eve, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration‘s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). The aurora borealis could be visible in as many as 15 states on the night of December 31.

“It’s not extremely rare, but definitely not an every-year occurrence for those areas to see the aurora, especially on New Year’s Eve,” said SWPC operations chief Mike Bettwy.

States from Washington to Maine, including locations like Alaska, Idaho, and Minnesota, may enjoy the spectacle, weather permitting. Bettwy noted that geomagnetic activity levels are higher than normal, which increases the likelihood of aurora visibility.

To enhance their chances, Bettwy advises potential viewers to head away from city lights and look north. He also suggests giving your eyes around 20 minutes to adjust to the dark for better viewing. Additionally, using a smartphone to capture the aurora can reveal details that the naked eye might miss.

The northern lights occur when energized electrons collide with Earth’s atmosphere. As they interact with oxygen and nitrogen at high altitudes, they emit glowing light. Bettwy mentioned that, during significant events, the aurora can sometimes be seen even farther south.

The aurora is not visible during daylight and can be viewed from over 1,000 km away if conditions are favorable. The SWPC updates its aurora viewline forecast regularly, allowing enthusiasts to track potential viewing opportunities.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, forecasts indicate mostly clear skies across several northern states, creating ideal conditions for viewing the northern lights. Bettwy advises viewers to maximize their chances of a good sighting by checking for updates from the SWPC.