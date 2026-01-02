News
San Ramon Experiences Series of Earthquakes Over Christmas Weekend
SAN RAMON, CA — Residents in San Ramon felt the ground shake again on Sunday and Monday as a series of earthquakes hit the area. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.6 magnitude quake rattled the region at 5:18 a.m. Sunday morning. The quake’s epicenter was located about two miles east-southeast of San Ramon and occurred at a depth of five miles.
In response to the tremors, USGS has received 82 reports from residents claiming they felt the quake, which caused weak to light shaking in nearby cities such as Pleasanton and Danville. Many locals are left hoping for a quake-free holiday season, as numerous minor earthquakes have been reported in the region since November.
Just a day later, on Monday morning, another quake measuring 2.7 in magnitude shook the area at 5:37 a.m. This quake was centered approximately two miles southeast of San Ramon. USGS has reported 61 resident experiences submitted through its online reporting form following this second tremor.
Scott Budman, a news correspondent for NBC Bay Area, has been covering the situation and highlighting the ongoing seismic activity. The week prior also saw several other quakes, including a 3.0 magnitude quake near Dublin, intensifying concerns regarding earthquake preparedness.
The USGS explains that earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.5 and 5.4, like those recently felt in San Ramon, are commonly felt but rarely cause significant damage. The shaking can vary widely depending on the location.
Officials recommend that residents be prepared for potential aftershocks. They advise practicing safety measures such as dropping, covering, and holding on in the event of ground shaking. Furthermore, they caution about the hazards that may occur after an earthquake, such as damaged buildings and downed power lines.
As San Ramon continues to experience these seismic events, the city has implemented measures to keep residents informed and prepared, including updates from the Emergency Operations Center and free emergency preparedness training sessions.
