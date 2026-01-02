New Documentary Explores Chevy Chase’s Complicated Life and Career

NEW YORK, N.Y. — A new documentary titled “I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not” will premiere on CNN on January 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. Directed by Marina Zenovich, the film provides a revealing look at the complicated life of comedian Chevy Chase, known for his time on “Saturday Night Live” and films like the “Vacation” series.

The documentary explores Chase’s rise to fame and the darker aspects of his personality and career. Zenovich, who has previously made films about other controversial figures, describes Chase as a “guarded and somewhat fragile man”. She aims to uncover the experiences that shaped his identity and career.

In interviews, Chase expresses his complex feelings about his public persona. “It’s not going to be easy for you,” he tells Zenovich when asked about his character, adding, “You’re not bright enough.” This bluntness reveals the difficulty of diving into his psyche.

The film features various talking heads, including former collaborators like Dan Aykroyd and Beverly D’Angelo, who reflect on their experiences with Chase. Their insights cover not only his professional achievements but also his reputation as a difficult person to work with.

Chase’s past is marked by allegations of abusive behavior, including incidents with fellow cast members. Terry Sweeney, the first openly gay cast member of “SNL,” recalls Chase insulting him during rehearsals in the 1980s. The documentary does not shy away from these controversies, highlighting how Chase’s behavior has affected those around him.

As well as revealing personal stories, the documentary also touches on Chase’s struggles, including addiction and health issues, which have influenced his actions and relationships. As he navigates these challenges, Chase’s family provides a backdrop of support and insights into his personal life.

The film aims to paint a nuanced picture of Chase, who, despite a troubled reputation, is still seen by his family as a caring man. Zenovich emphasizes that her goal is to humanize Chase, allowing viewers to connect with him beyond the facade of his celebrity.

Zenovich’s approach to the documentary manages to highlight contradictions within Chase, reflecting on the challenges of fame and personal failure. “I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not” is shaping up to be a provocative and heartfelt exploration of one of Hollywood’s more complex figures.