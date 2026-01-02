VIENNA, Austria (AP) — Canadian conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the Vienna Philharmonic in a vibrant New Year’s Day concert on January 1, 2026. Known for his dynamic conducting style, Nézet-Séguin captivated an international audience as he debuted several new works during the performance.

Nézet-Séguin, who also serves as music director of the Metropolitan Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra, showcased pieces by American composers Florence Price and Josephine Weinlich. This marked the first time these composers have been featured in the prestigious concert, which is broadcast worldwide.

The conductor, who had previously opted for casual concert attire, transformed his look for this event. He traded his usual sleeveless tees for a formal blue tailcoat, and his style gained attention online, particularly on TikTok.

Concertgoers expressed their enthusiasm, with many saying it was one of the best New Year’s concerts in years. Audience members noted the orchestra’s extraordinary performance, especially during Johann Strauss II’s “Die Fledermaus Quadrille,” which received loud applause.

Nézet-Séguin conducted the concert from memory, displaying confidence and joy. “It’s a celebration of music, and we wanted to connect deeply with our audience,” he said in a brief speech before the concert.

Despite some mixed reviews regarding his conducting style, many concertgoers felt uplifted and engaged throughout the performance. Some fans even remarked upon seeing clearer smiles from orchestra members, suggesting a vibrant atmosphere under Nézet-Séguin’s baton.

The concert concluded with a traditional rendition of “The Blue Danube,” leaving the audience enraptured. As they applauded and cheered, the performances reaffirmed Nézet-Séguin’s reputation as a beloved conductor.

As the event wrapped up, Nézet-Séguin’s energetic presence had undeniably left a mark, with many hoping to see him return for future performances with the orchestra.