High Potential Returns January 6 after Midseason Break

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — ABC‘s hit drama High Potential will return for its second season on January 6, 2026, after a midseason break. The series stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, a cleaning woman turned crime solver who assists the LAPD in solving homicide cases.

The show premiered in September 2024 and quickly became ABC’s most-watched new series in seven years, drawing an impressive 7.62 million viewers by the end of October 2025. The series’ return for its second season has generated significant excitement among fans.

Today, November 11, there will not be a new episode airing, as High Potential is currently on a break. Instead, ABC will feature a special edition of 20/20, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the beloved sitcom The Golden Girls, in High Potential’s usual 10 p.m. ET time slot.

The upcoming special will showcase the making of The Golden Girls, featuring interviews with creator Susan Harris, executive producer Tony Thomas, and director Terry Hughes, along with rare behind-the-scenes footage. This will be followed by a two-hour episode of another ABC series, leading into High Potential’s return in January.

Showrunner Todd Harthan has shared insights about the second half of season two, hinting at exciting developments for the supporting cast and introducing guest stars. Harthan expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming storylines, promising intriguing twists for both Morgan and her partner, Detective Adam Karadec, played by Daniel Sunjata.

High Potential season two will consist of a total of 18 episodes, with 11 episodes yet to air. The series not only emphasizes crime-solving but also explores deeper character relationships. Olson has noted the importance of showcasing more character depth in the show.

New episodes of High Potential will air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, with episodes available for streaming the following day on Hulu.