High Potential Season 2: Karadec’s Surprising Backstory Teased

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the return of Season 2 of ABC‘s “High Potential” approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of the midseason storyline, which will explore Morgan‘s involvement with a potential suspect. Showrunner Todd Harthan has revealed insights about what lies ahead for Karadec, Morgan’s LAPD partner.

In an interview with TV Insider, Harthan discussed the introduction of a character from Karadec’s past. “Separate from the character from his past that comes up,” Harthan said, “I think the audience will be excited to see some surprises in Karadec’s personal life.” He hinted that upcoming events would complicate both his personal and professional relationships.

<p"Certain unfolding events, Harthan teased, "will make things interesting and messy, but in a lot of ways, deepen his relationship and partnership with Morgan." Although much of the series has centered on Morgan’s experiences, Harthan believes it’s time to delve deeper into Karadec's character.

Previously, viewers have seen limited glimpses of Karadec’s personal life, notably during a scene in Season 1 when Morgan visited him at home. While there, she discovered details about a past relationship. Will the new character from Karadec’s history connect to this storyline? Only time will tell.

“The audience, I think, is gonna be hopefully satisfied to see some of these surprises,” Harthan said. Fans can catch the midseason premiere of Season 2 on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 9/8c on ABC.