Beloved sitcom ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ returns in new revival series

WASHINGTON — Fans of the classic sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle” can rejoice as a revival series, titled “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair,” is set to premiere on April 10, 2026, on Hulu. The trailer was released Monday, providing a glimpse of the beloved characters returning after almost two decades.

Frankie Muniz reprises his role as Malcolm, who now faces the challenges of adulthood. The teaser reveals that he has been keeping his distance from his family, including his father Hal, played by Bryan Cranston, and his mother Lois, portrayed by Jane Kaczmarek. Their reunion is triggered by the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary celebration.

The four-part series also sees the return of original cast members Christopher Masterson as Francis and Justin Berfield as Reese, along with Emy Coligado as Piama, Francis’ wife. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark has taken over the role of Dewey, as the original actor Erik Per Sullivan opted out of the revival to focus on his studies at Harvard.

Cranston shared insights into Sullivan’s decision, stating, “He said, ‘Oh God, no. I haven’t acted since I was 9 or something. So I’m not into it.'” In the meantime, Cranston considers the entire cast to be like family, noting their strong bond that continues off-screen.

The revival’s synopsis hints at humor and heartfelt moments as Malcolm grapples with reconnecting with his family. Throughout its original seven-season run from 2000 to 2006, “Malcolm in the Middle” gained critical acclaim and numerous awards, including seven Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.

Muniz expressed excitement about the reunion, stating, “It’s rare that you get another chance at something. You go into it with a greater appreciation.” The series aims to capture the charm of the original show while exploring new dynamics within the family.

All episodes of the original series, comprising 151 episodes, are currently available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.