Entertainment
Lizzo Foresees Surge of Celebrities Aligning with Trump
Los Angeles, CA – Lizzo shared her thoughts on the recent political shift of Nicki Minaj during a TikTok video on December 24. The Grammy Award-winning artist commented on Minaj’s presence at Turning Point USA‘s AmericaFest, where Minaj praised Donald Trump, indicating a possible trend among celebrities aligning with right-wing politics.
In the video, Lizzo expressed surprise at the reaction to Minaj’s actions, stating, “So, I’m getting texts about Nicki, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Lizzo reflected on her own opinions, asserting, “Celebrities’ opinions of other celebrities does not matter.” However, she emphasized a larger issue at play.
Lizzo predicted, “You’re about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side.” She elaborated that the trend is already starting and will likely continue over the coming years. “We got three more years of people who are going to surprise you, and it’s going to hurt your feelings,” she said.
Her comments come amid growing involvement of celebrities in political discourse, particularly with figures like Kanye West and Kodak Black previously supporting Trump. Lizzo pointed out, “There’s money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make.” She concluded her video with a note of understanding regarding the motivations of these celebrities.
Minaj’s remarks at the AmericaFest, where she praised both Trump and Vice President JD Vance as “powerful men,” further sparked conversation. She claimed, “I’m tired of being pushed around,” revealing her political ambitions. This alignment with Trump has drawn criticism from some in the hip-hop community.
Fellow artist Joe Budden expressed disappointment, saying Minaj’s support for Turning Point USA contradicted hip-hop values. He remarked, “Extremely disappointed. Very anti-Black of you.” The discourse continues as fans react to these political shifts, emphasizing the complex relationship between celebrity culture and political affiliation.
As Lizzo’s observations resonate, the landscape of celebrity involvement in politics is sure to evolve, with many watching closely as this trend unfolds.
Recent Posts
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video
- Wake Forest Faces Virginia Tech After Loss to NC State
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win