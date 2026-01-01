Lizzo Foresees Surge of Celebrities Aligning with Trump

Los Angeles, CA – Lizzo shared her thoughts on the recent political shift of Nicki Minaj during a TikTok video on December 24. The Grammy Award-winning artist commented on Minaj’s presence at Turning Point USA‘s AmericaFest, where Minaj praised Donald Trump, indicating a possible trend among celebrities aligning with right-wing politics.

In the video, Lizzo expressed surprise at the reaction to Minaj’s actions, stating, “So, I’m getting texts about Nicki, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Lizzo reflected on her own opinions, asserting, “Celebrities’ opinions of other celebrities does not matter.” However, she emphasized a larger issue at play.

Lizzo predicted, “You’re about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side.” She elaborated that the trend is already starting and will likely continue over the coming years. “We got three more years of people who are going to surprise you, and it’s going to hurt your feelings,” she said.

Her comments come amid growing involvement of celebrities in political discourse, particularly with figures like Kanye West and Kodak Black previously supporting Trump. Lizzo pointed out, “There’s money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make.” She concluded her video with a note of understanding regarding the motivations of these celebrities.

Minaj’s remarks at the AmericaFest, where she praised both Trump and Vice President JD Vance as “powerful men,” further sparked conversation. She claimed, “I’m tired of being pushed around,” revealing her political ambitions. This alignment with Trump has drawn criticism from some in the hip-hop community.

Fellow artist Joe Budden expressed disappointment, saying Minaj’s support for Turning Point USA contradicted hip-hop values. He remarked, “Extremely disappointed. Very anti-Black of you.” The discourse continues as fans react to these political shifts, emphasizing the complex relationship between celebrity culture and political affiliation.

As Lizzo’s observations resonate, the landscape of celebrity involvement in politics is sure to evolve, with many watching closely as this trend unfolds.