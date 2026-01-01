Politics
National Guard Troops Removed from Major Cities Amid Legal Challenges
CHICAGO, IL — President Donald Trump announced on December 31 that National Guard troops will be removed from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, Oregon. This decision comes just a week after a Supreme Court ruling raised legal questions about the deployment of these troops.
The president shared the news via social media, stating, “We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities.” He suggested the return of the troops is possible if crime rates increase.
The deployment was previously challenged by a legal decision stating that the president had failed to prove a legal basis for utilizing military forces in Illinois. This ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court last week, prompting the announcement.
According to U.S. Northern Command, around 300 Illinois National Guardsmen were activated in Chicago and about 100 in Portland. However, none were engaged in operations as the case continued to be contested in court.
In addition to Chicago’s withdrawal, a hundred California National Guard soldiers were engaged in operations relating to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) but paused their efforts on December 15 due to ongoing legal challenges.
This development underscores ongoing tensions between local governance and federal authority regarding law enforcement and military intervention in domestic issues. The situation remains dynamic, and further updates are expected as the story unfolds.
