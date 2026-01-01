News
Hawaii Enacts Laws Impacting Tourism and Wildlife
HONOLULU, Hawaii – Starting January 1, Hawaii will implement new laws affecting tourists, wildlife, and insurance policies. These measures aim to safeguard the environment and enhance public safety.
Among the most significant changes is the introduction of a “Green Fee” that will increase taxes for hotel guests and vacation rental visitors from 9.25% to 10%. Cruise passengers will also see new taxation, paying an 11% tax on cabin fares. Governor Josh Green signed the law in May to help fund environmental projects.
Additionally, a new law targets uninsured drivers, raising the minimum fine for repeat offenders from $1,500 to $2,000. The minimum insurance requirements will also double, increasing from $20,000/$40,000 to $40,000/$80,000 to address rising traffic fatalities.
Hawaii has also taken steps to protect pedestrians with a law banning parking within 20 feet of crosswalks and intersections. The measure aims to reduce dangerous conditions for pedestrians, particularly children. Violators will face a $50 fine.
The recent laws extend to wildlife protection. A new ordinance on Hawaii’s Big Island bans feeding feral cats on county property to protect native species. The law, set to take effect in the new year, reflects ongoing concerns about the impact of feral cats on endangered species, such as the nene goose. Critics of the ban, including long-time cat feeders, express concern for the animals’ well-being.
Meanwhile, property insurers will be required to provide more notice before canceling policies, increasing the notice period from ten to twenty days. The change comes amid challenges faced in the state’s property casualty insurance market.
In a broader effort to modernize the legal framework, updated parentage laws will recognize diverse family structures, including same-sex couples and surrogacy arrangements. The changes ensure equitable treatment for all children, regardless of biological ties.
As Hawaii prepares to implement these new measures, residents and visitors alike are advised to stay informed about the developments that could shape their experiences in the islands.
