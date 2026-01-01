Ken Nunn, Indiana Personal Injury Attorney, Passes Away at 85

Bloomington, Indiana — Ken Nunn, a prominent personal injury attorney in Indiana, passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 85, his family announced on social media. Known for his dedication to representing accident victims, Nunn built a successful law firm in Bloomington that employs about 90 people, including 12 attorneys.

Nunn’s early life was marked by challenges, including dropping out of high school and experiencing time in jail for theft. He credited his turnaround to his wife, Leah Kay Nunn, who urged him to pursue his education and career. ‘She changed me. She made a new Ken,’ he said in an earlier interview.

With a notable career spanning decades, Nunn managed to help over 40,000 people recover from injuries through his law office. His grandson spoke about Nunn’s work ethic, stating, ‘Ken built everything he had from the ground up, working up to 60 hours a week his whole life.’

Vicky Nunn, his daughter, who joined the firm in 2001, will take over leadership of the Ken Nunn Law Office, as per a post on Facebook.

After graduating from Indiana University with both an undergraduate and law degree, Nunn initially practiced criminal law before switching to civil law in 1985. He became a household name by appearing frequently on television commercials, which helped him attract clients.

Among his significant contributions to the community was a $2 million donation in 2015 for the renovation of Assembly Hall at Indiana University, which was later named Ken Nunn Champions Plaza in his honor.

Throughout his career, Nunn remained motivated by a commitment to ensuring justice for others, stating, ‘I’ve been very, very lucky in my career.’