Entertainment
Marvel Rivals Announces Exciting New Year Patch and Season 6 Details
BEIJING, China — Marvel Rivals is kicking off the New Year with an exciting patch scheduled for January 1, 2026, at 09:00 (UTC). The game will not experience any server downtime, allowing players to download the update and dive right into the action.
The developers of Marvel Rivals have expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “Happy New Year, Rivals! May your path be filled with epic victories and smooth sailing!” This year’s patch brings players a host of new features, including the Chrono-Rush event, which allows players to earn extra Chrono Tokens by playing matches from January 1 to January 16, 2026.
Notable newly released bundles include the Loki – Lady Loki Bundle and the Human Torch – Jack of Hearts Bundle, both available starting January 2, 2026. Additionally, the update features new animations for popular characters such as Star-Lord and Scarlet Witch.
The patch also addresses a number of technical issues in the game. This includes fixes to the Countdown Conundrum and Angela’s Aerial Anomaly, ensuring a smoother gameplay experience.
Anticipation is building for Season 6 of Marvel Rivals, with the arrival of fan-favorite character Deadpool confirmed for January 16, 2026. While initially announced as a Duelist, Deadpool’s role has shifted multiple times, creating intrigue among players about his final classification. Another character, Elsa Bloodstone, will be introduced later in the season.
As the excitement for new content continues, players are encouraged to keep an eye out for additional details as the launch date approaches. The Marvel Rivals community eagerly looks forward to unveiling new challenges and character upgrades throughout 2026.
