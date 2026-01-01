Celebrations Planned for New Year’s Eve in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is gearing up for a lively New Year’s Eve as festivities continue across the region to welcome in 2026. Numerous cities are hosting events despite the potential rain, promising a night full of activities and excitement.

Old Sacramento will host its annual event, “Countdown on the Cobblestones,” starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Event organizers are optimistic despite the forecast, encouraging attendees to come prepared. “The party is on rain or shine, so please come down. Just bring your raincoats with you,” said an organizer. Live music and various activities will be available, with special tenting in place for performers.

Local restaurants and bars such as the Firehouse Restaurant and Delta King are also planning special celebrations. Delta King will offer a “Midnight at the Masquerade” theme, featuring dinner and a murder mystery dinner theater. Meanwhile, the Folsom event will kick off at 8 p.m. with a ball drop party.

Across the Sierra, ski resorts like Sugar Bowl, Palisades Tahoe, and Heavenly Village are preparing fireworks shows to celebrate the New Year. “We always celebrate East Coast New Year’s for the littles, but we shoot a giant fireworks show, which is truly spectacular,” said Dreu Murin from Heavenly.

For families, the Sacramento History Museum is hosting a “Noon Year’s Eve” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with crafts, face painting, and a small entry fee for those over six. Similarly, the Sacramento Children’s Museum will celebrate with hourly bubble stomps.

Other notable events include the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party at the Historic Folsom Ice Rink, which features skating and a DJ, and the Kings Card Club patio party in Stockton for guests 21 and older. Couples and families can also enjoy the festive atmosphere at venues like Dave & Buster’s in Modesto and Drake’s The Barn in West Sacramento.

Whether in the city or on the slopes, Northern California promises a diverse array of New Year’s Eve celebrations for all ages.