Georgia Bulldogs To Face Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl Rematch

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to play the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2026. This marks Georgia’s second consecutive trip to the Sugar Bowl, where they are looking for redemption after losing to Notre Dame in the 2025 game.

The Bulldogs enter the matchup with a strong 12-1 record, following a decisive 28-7 victory over Alabama to win the SEC Championship on December 6. Georgia defeated Ole Miss 43-35 in their earlier meeting on October 18. In that game, quarterback Gunner Stockton threw a career-high five touchdown passes.

“Confidence is the biggest part,” Stockton said. “I’m a lot more confident now than I was last year. I’m excited to have the opportunity to play in the Sugar Bowl.”

Ole Miss advanced to the quarterfinals after a commanding 41-10 victory against No. 11 Tulane. This will be their 11th appearance in the Sugar Bowl, and they are seeking their first 12-win season in program history.

The matchup is a rematch of an exciting regular-season game and promises to be competitive. Both teams have improved since their last encounter, particularly on defense. Georgia’s defense has allowed just two touchdowns in its last three games, showcasing a newfound tenacity.

Linebacker CJ Allen emphasized the importance of team accountability in their recent success. “We just start some practice, us just coming in and practicing and making a decision on who we want to be here,” Allen said. “Just sticking to our DNA traits, sticking together and coming together.”

The Sugar Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Central Time and will be broadcast on ESPN. The winner will advance to the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against either Ohio State or Miami on January 8.