Rueben Bain Jr. Shines as NFL Draft Prospect for Miami Hurricanes

MIAMI, Florida — Rueben Bain Jr., a standout edge rusher for the Miami Hurricanes, is making waves as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. Bain’s performance this season has established him as one of the top prospects, showcasing impressive stats and a powerful style of play.

Currently, Bain is tied for third in the nation for total pressures, solidifying his reputation as a formidable force on the field. According to Pro Football Focus, he is ranked as the fourth-best edge rusher for the 2025 class. He employs a deep arsenal of pass rush moves, but his strength and power are what primarily define his approach.

With a remarkable ability to displace significantly larger tackles, Bain’s bull rush features a violent first strike that enables him to push opponents back to the quarterback. Despite these skills, a debate continues regarding his future position in the NFL. Bain played 97.7% of his snaps on the edge this past season, but his compact stature, weighing 277 pounds and standing at 6-foot-2, leads some scouts to consider him for a defensive tackle position.

Adding 15 pounds to his frame could potentially remind teams of a three-technique tackle instead of an edge rusher. His overall speed and agility also contribute to concerns about his capacity to maximize success on the edge in the NFL, particularly against college offensive coordinators who have increasingly targeted him with run-pass options.

As the draft draws near, Bain’s status continues to be a topic of interest. His performance at the NFL combine and in all-star games could further influence his ranking, with predictions suggesting he could be selected in either the late first or early second round.

Renowned draft analysts are divided on how Bain will be evaluated. While some rank him as a high first-round pick, others express uncertainty due to his unique build and playing style. Bain’s scouting has sparked discussions about how teams might use him based on their specific defensive schemes.

As Miami prepares to face off against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, Bain is also recognized for his contributions off the field. He recently organized a toy drive, distributing around 500 toys to children in Miami. Bain expressed joy at the event’s impact, emphasizing the happiness it brought to the local community.

Whether at the combine or on the football field, all eyes will be on Bain as draft day approaches.