Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers Opts Out of ReliaQuest Bowl to Prepare for NFL Draft

Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers has announced he will not play against Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Eve. This decision comes as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft, a move he explained in a recent interview.

Stowers, a standout performer for the Commodores this season, stated, “I’ve already started prepping for the NFL Combine so I won’t play, but this team will always hold a special place in my heart, and it was important for me to be here with my guys to support them in this game.” His impressive performance included 62 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns during the season, leading Vanderbilt to a 10-2 record.

The Commodores have experienced a remarkable turnaround, finishing the last season with a 7-6 record after 10 years of sub-.500 finishes. This year, they opened with a 5-0 record before suffering a loss to Alabama. They bounced back by defeating No. 10 Wisconsin, which marked Vanderbilt’s first appearance in the AP Top 25 Poll since 1947.

Head coach Clark Lea expressed his pride in Stowers, stating, “Eli has been such an incredible part of the success of this team. His health is our health and his success is our success. We support him and his decision not to play.” Stowers joined Vanderbilt after a stint at New Mexico State, where he made a name for himself as one of the top tight ends in college football.

Kick-off for the ReliaQuest Bowl is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET on December 31, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Although Stowers will not take the field, his impact on the team and the season remains significant.