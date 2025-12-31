Sports
Anthony Cirelli Talks Lightning’s Practice Before Game in Anaheim
Anaheim, California – Forward Anthony Cirelli spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon after the Tampa Bay Lightning‘s practice at Honda Center. The team is preparing for their upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks.
Cirelli, 28, has been a key player for the Lightning this season and recently contributed two assists in a 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. He assisted on a shorthanded goal by Jake Guentzel in the first period and an empty-net goal by Nikita Kucherov in the third.
In his last four games, Cirelli has scored one goal and provided three assists. After a quieter start to December, he is finding his form as his performance continues to improve. He now has 22 points in total, which includes three power-play assists and two shorthanded points this season.
This season, Cirelli has recorded 60 shots on net, 23 hits, and a plus-20 rating in 33 games, showcasing his two-way play and importance to the team’s success.
The Lightning will be looking for a strong performance against the Ducks as they seek to maintain momentum heading into the second half of the season.
