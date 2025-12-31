Syracuse Hosts Clemson for ACC Opener on New Year’s Eve

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse University will kick off its Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) schedule against Clemson University on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31, at 2 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Orange, with a record of 9-4, are entering the game on a three-game winning streak after wrapping up their non-conference play with a decisive 77-48 victory over Stonehill. Throughout the non-conference games, Syracuse showcased a strong defense, holding opponents to just 64.8 points per game, ranking them 25th in NCAA Division I.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim expressed confidence in his team’s growing performance during the season. “We’ve faced tough competition and our guys are ready for the challenge that the ACC brings,” Boeheim said.

Clemson arrives at the game with a record of 10-3 and is also riding a three-game winning streak. The Tigers concluded their non-conference schedule with a close 68-65 win over Cincinnati, demonstrating resilience by holding onto their lead late in the game.

“We have a good mix of experience and talent this season,” said Clemson coach Brad Brownell. “Our guys are excited to face Syracuse, and we know the crowd will be loud and ready for this matchup.”

Both teams have key players stepping up this season. Syracuse’s leading scorer, senior guard J.J. Starling, is averaging 11.3 points per game, while Clemson’s RJ Godfrey leads the Tigers with 11.3 points and 75 rebounds this season.

The matchup marks the 18th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Clemson leading the series 11-6. The most recent game between the programs resulted in a victory for the Tigers last January.

Fans can watch the game live on ESPN2. With both teams looking to make a strong start in conference play, this New Year’s Eve clash is set to be thrilling.