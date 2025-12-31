Sports
Andrew Marsh Changes Number, Continues To Shine Before Citrus Bowl
ANN ARBOR, Michigan — As the Michigan Wolverines gear up for their Citrus Bowl matchup against the Texas Longhorns, all eyes are on freshman receiver Andrew Marsh. The talented player announced he will switch his jersey number from No. 4 to No. 3, indicating a return to his roots.
Marsh shared his decision on Instagram, stating he is ‘back to his roots.’ This change comes after the previous No. 3, Fredrick Moore, transferred. Marsh wore No. 3 during his successful high school career, suggesting this could become his permanent number if he remains at Michigan.
This season, Marsh emerged as the Wolverines’ top receiving option, catching 42 passes for 641 yards and three touchdowns. His standout performance came during a nail-biting victory over Northwestern, where he recorded 12 receptions for 189 yards. Despite limited playing time earlier in the season, Marsh’s talent has shone bright since taking on a starting role.
Following the Citrus Bowl, Marsh, along with his teammate Bryce Underwood, is expected to draw interest from multiple college programs as the transfer portal opens. However, reports indicate that Marsh’s recent meeting with new head coach Kyle Whittingham went well, raising hopes for his retention. The Wolverines are working diligently to keep their star players. “It sounds promising that he will stay,” a source noted.
If Marsh secures his spot with the Wolverines moving forward, he could play a pivotal role in a potentially dangerous Michigan offense for the 2026 season.
