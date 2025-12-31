Sports
Pelicans Face Bulls Amid Injury Challenges and Desperate Quest for Victory
CHICAGO, Illinois — The New Orleans Pelicans are set to play the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center, marking their third meeting this season. The Pelicans, with an 8-26 record, are looking to halt a four-game losing streak while facing a Bulls team that holds a 15-17 record.
This matchup is unique as it features a Western Conference team playing an Eastern Conference opponent for the third time in a season, making it a rare scenario in the NBA. The Pelicans aim to sweep the season series after winning their previous two games against the Bulls.
Unfortunately for New Orleans, they will be missing key players. Guard José Alvarado is serving a two-game suspension after an altercation with Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams last Saturday. Additionally, defensive standout Herb Jones will sit out his fifth consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain suffered against the Dallas Mavericks last week.
The absence of Jones has severely impacted the Pelicans, who have posted a dismal 1-11 record in games without him. With Jones, their record is significantly better at 7-15, emphasizing his importance as a versatile defender.
Moreover, Zion Williamson has not played for 16 games due to injury, and fellow forward Saddiq Bey has missed an additional 19 games. With numerous injuries, the Pelicans have resorted to deeper rotations. They will likely start Williamson alongside Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, Bey, and Trey Murphy.
In contrast, the Bulls also face injury woes. They will be without Josh Giddey, who was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after suffering an injury in their recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Guard Coby White is also ruled out with right calf tightness, leaving Chicago’s lineup shaken.
Following their latest defeat, a 136-101 loss to the Timberwolves, the Bulls aim to bounce back against the struggling Pelicans. Despite injuries, Chicago has shown they can compete, evidenced by their earlier victory streak that recently came to a halt.
As the teams prepare for their game, both are eager to turn their fortunes around. The Pelicans seek to reclaim some momentum against the Bulls, while Chicago aims for a much-needed home win. The stakes are high as both teams navigate their injury-riddled rosters.
Recent Posts
- AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk
- Nebraska Basketball Faces Tough Test Against Michigan State on Friday Night
- Sami Zayn Names Kevin Owens Match His Favorite of 2025
- Jaguars Extend Cole Van Lanen’s Contract for $51 Million
- Bulls Defeat Pelicans Despite Missing Top Scorers
- Grizzlies Face Lakers in A Crucial Matchup Due to Key Injuries
- Rising Illegal Activities Reported in Yosemite National Park Amid Shutdown
- SpaceX Launches Italian Earth Observation Satellite from California
- Thunder Face Depleted Warriors in Highly Anticipated Matchup
- Dakota Johnson Sparks Dating Rumors with Musician Role Model
- Gonzaga Bulldogs Prep for WCC Showdown After Strong Non-Conference Start
- Haitians Celebrate Independence Day Amid New Travel Ban
- Arizona Wildcats Face SMU Mustangs in Holiday Bowl Showdown
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video