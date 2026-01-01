Victor Wembanyama Returns to Spurs’ Starting Lineup Against Jazz

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs center Victor Wembanyama returned to the starting lineup on Saturday night against the Utah Jazz, despite De’Aaron Fox being sidelined due to tightness in his left adductor.

Wembanyama had a standout performance, scoring 32 points on 12-for-21 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds as the Spurs faced off against Utah. The game marked Wembanyama’s first start after coming off the bench for seven consecutive games since recovering from a strained left calf that had kept him out for 12 games.

San Antonio head coach Mitch Johnson explained the decision to ease Wembanyama back into action due to his minutes restriction. “It’s a balancing act of continuing to grow his fitness while trying to keep him fresh,” Johnson said. “We want him to be fresh because all our guys are better when they’re playing fast.”

Fox, who had missed the first eight games of the season with a hamstring injury, was downgraded to questionable on Friday and ultimately ruled out for Saturday’s game. He has been averaging 21.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds this season.

The Spurs had their eight-game winning streak snapped with this loss, marking their first defeat against a sub-.500 team this season, after previously boasting a 13-0 record against such teams. Wembanyama, playing 28 minutes, provided the Spurs with critical scoring, including 11 points in the third quarter after the team entered halftime down by 10.

Despite Wembanyama’s strong individual performance, the Spurs struggled defensively, with Utah shooting 68.4% from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc in the first half. Johnson expressed disappointment in some aspects of the team’s execution on game day, noting, “They obviously get credit for their production and performance, but when you say evaluate ourselves, [I’m] pretty disappointed in quite a few things.”

Looking ahead, the Spurs plan to regroup and prepare for their next matchup, aiming to get back on track and improve their overall performance on the court.