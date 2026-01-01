Nuggets Surprise Raptors on New Year’s Eve Despite Injuries

TORONTO, Canada — The Denver Nuggets entered the final hours of 2025 in dire straits, already without four starters, including three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Their situation worsened in the third quarter of their New Year’s Eve matchup against the Toronto Raptors when center Jonas Valanciunas suffered a non-contact calf strain.

With Valanciunas unable to continue, the Nuggets faced a daunting challenge. However, they pulled off a surprising 106-103 victory, clinching the win just as midnight approached. In a tense finale, Toronto’s Brandon Ingram attempted a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer, but a review revealed the ball was still in his hands when the clock ran out.

Denver’s Bruce Brown missed two critical free throws, which could have sealed the game, but the Raptors could not capitalize. Murray led the Nuggets with 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, showcasing resilience amid adversity.

Valanciunas had a significant impact before his injury, contributing 17 points and nine rebounds in just nine minutes. With their roster stretched thin, Denver relied on the scoring of Watson, who led the team with 24 points. As the game progressed, Jalen Pickett and Tim Hardaway Jr. helped create a semblance of depth in an eight-man rotation.

Throughout the contest, Holmes stepped up with 11 points and showcased promising energy. He helped the Nuggets maintain a narrow lead against a determined Raptors team. Despite the absence of key players, the Nuggets managed to fend off several runs from Toronto, maintaining composure during crunch time.

The Raptors struggled in the fourth quarter, missing 15 of their last 17 shots. Watson’s hustle play late in the game allowed the Nuggets to maintain their lead as they inched closer to victory. With just seconds left, Jones hit two crucial free throws, extending the Nugget’s lead before the Raptors’ last-ditch effort fell short.

The Nuggets now aim to build on this surprising victory, but their recent injury woes present ongoing challenges.