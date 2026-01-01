Cara Buono Reflects on Karen Wheeler’s Journey in ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season

LOS ANGELES, CA – As ‘Stranger Things‘ prepares for its much-anticipated finale on New Year’s Eve, actress Cara Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler, looks back on her character’s evolution throughout the series. In season five, Karen steps into the limelight, demonstrating unexpected strength by fending off the Demogorgon and saving her children’s friends, Lucas, Robin, Max, and Vickie.

Buono describes the transformative journey of her character over the seasons, from a seemingly naïve mother to a fierce protector. ‘It’s been super fun and challenging,’ she said in an interview. ‘Karen has become part of the action. She has grown deeply.’

Reflecting on her role as a mother in the series, Buono acknowledges the complexity of playing a character who has always aimed to provide a safe space for her kids amid chaos. ‘I wanted to be part of a good project, and hopefully, we’ll all collaborate to make something meaningful,’ she said. ‘Now, Karen knows she’s in a world with monsters and danger.’

Buono shared her memories of filming the final scene, which marked the culmination of a journey that began with her working on the first day of filming for season one. ‘It’s a deep and emotional feeling to let go of this show after ten years,’ she told Glamour. ‘The writing was excellent and made it hard to say goodbye.’

The dedicated cast and crew of ‘Stranger Things’ are not just co-workers but have formed a close-knit family. In her downtime, Buono has kept in touch with her fellow cast members, particularly Finn Wolfhard, who played her son Mike. ‘He’s grown so much as an artist, and I’m his biggest cheerleader,’ she said.

As the final episodes wrap up, Buono is excited to witness the climax of their shared journey while also thinking about the future. ‘What else is out there for Karen Wheeler?’ she mused, hinting at the character’s potential growth beyond Hawkins.

In a lighter moment, Buono recalled possibly starting a YouTube show named ‘Cocktails with Karen,’ where her character would humorously navigate the chaos of her life while downplaying the dangers surrounding her. ‘Now that she knows the truth, she’s able to shed her layers,’ she said.

With the show’s cultural impact and loyal fanbase, Buono has experienced immense gratitude, connecting with fans worldwide. ‘Stranger Things’ will be remembered as a groundbreaking series, with Buono at the heart of its narrative. As the show prepares to close this chapter, fans await the emotional conclusion and what lies ahead for all involved.