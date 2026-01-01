Entertainment
The Rise of the Subtle Face-Lift in 2025
LOS ANGELES, CA — In 2025, whispers about cosmetic procedures, particularly face-lifts, have echoed throughout Hollywood. From Kris Jenner to Bradley Cooper, face-lift rumors have become a staple of celebrity discussions. As people eye the latest in rejuvenation trends, the question on everyone’s lips has become, ‘Did they have a face-lift?’
In a recent chat with comedian Chloe Fineman, Jenner, who is preparing to celebrate her 70th birthday, confirmed she underwent a face-lift performed by Dr. Steven Lavine. Despite the speculation surrounding her enhanced look, Jenner said her youthful appearance also stems from a healthy diet.
The rise in face-lift procedures can be attributed to a cultural shift in attitudes towards aesthetics. Unlike previous years, when such surgeries were viewed as desperate attempts to cling to youth, today’s approaches emphasize natural-looking results. This year, the deep-plane face-lift has emerged as the new trend, offering lasting effects that look authentic.
Dr. Shereene Idriss noted an uptick in younger patients seeking surgical options, with many procedures now being performed on individuals aged 35 to 55. This has sparked conversations around the normalization of such aesthetics, moving the focus from vanity to self-expression.
As social media platforms amplify the visibility of these procedures, younger celebrities are embracing their choices publicly. The latest trends signal a departure from past stigma, with many opting for subtle enhancements rather than drastic changes.
With face-lifts increasingly accepted in mainstream culture, Jenner’s recent experiences could inspire those grappling with body image issues to reconsider their approaches to aging. She emphasized that aging gracefully can also involve embracing surgical interventions.
The growing acceptance of cosmetic procedures highlights a cultural transformation that celebrities like Jenner are pushing forward. As 2025 unfolds, it’s clear that the stigma around surgery is fading, allowing individuals to take their appearance into their own hands, paving the way for a future where self-enhancement is a personal choice.
