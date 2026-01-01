Rey Mysterio Faces Austin Theory in Dramatic WWE Showdown

Orlando, Florida — Rey Mysterio faced off against Austin Theory in a highly anticipated singles match during WWE Raw on Monday night. This match marked Theory’s first singles bout since returning to the ring.

Just last week, Theory teamed up with Logan Paul to defeat Mysterio and CM Punk in a tag match, where he pinned Mysterio. The stakes were high for Theory, who looked to secure another significant victory against the legendary luchador.

The match took a dramatic turn when Logan Paul interfered, attacking Mysterio just as he was preparing to finish Theory with his signature 619 move. The referee promptly disqualified Theory, awarding the victory to Mysterio, but the post-match assault left the audience in shock.

The chaos continued until Penta, a surprise returnee to WWE, made his way to the ring. The masked performer had been sidelined for over a month due to a shoulder injury sustained during a previous match on November 24. Penta rushed in to assist Mysterio, helping him fend off Theory and Paul, which sent the arena into a frenzy.

Penta’s return was pivotal, bringing excitement to the crowd as he celebrated alongside Mysterio. His involvement suggests that he may have a significant role in ongoing rivalries as WWE approaches its upcoming events.

The match and subsequent events have set the stage for future showdowns, as tensions rise with Theory and Paul looking for redemption. Fans are eager to see how these storylines develop in the coming weeks.