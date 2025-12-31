Red Robin’s Dessert Choices Offer Disappointment for Many Diners
SEATTLE, Wash. — Red Robin is known for its gourmet burgers and extensive menu, which includes a range of desserts. However, recent reviews indicate that not all menu items live up to expectations. The Shortbread Chocolate Soufflé Cake has drawn particular criticism.
Served with a description that promises a “rich and buttery shortbread cookie topped with a chocolate soufflé cake, hot fudge, whipped cream, [and] topped with powdered sugar,” the dessert fails to impress many diners. One reviewer from Tasting Table described the cake as “flavorless and disappointing,” noting that the expected chocolate flavor was nearly undetectable.
Feedback on social media echoes similar sentiments. Posting on Reddit, one customer shared photos comparing the enticing advertisement to their own unappetizing experience, stating, “The shortbread was underbaked and the soufflé was thin. No flavor to be found anywhere.” This discontent has led others to critique Red Robin’s slogan, “Just trust us!
