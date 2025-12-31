Michigan Football Faces Uncertain Future Ahead of Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michigan football interim coach Biff Poggi expressed both confidence and concern regarding the team’s roster ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Poggi stated on Monday that only three players—seniors Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham, and Giovanni El-Hadi—will opt out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft. However, during an appearance on Texas podcast The Stampede, he highlighted that the situation could evolve quickly due to holiday plans.

“I don’t want to be the guy that talks them into it, and then something happens,” Poggi explained. The team had sent players home for Christmas, which may impact their decisions to participate. He acknowledged a realistic possibility of additional opt-outs as players weigh their options amid the turmoil following former coach Sherrone Moore‘s departure.

Poggi anticipated a significant roster change by December 26, saying, “I think there’s a really good chance that we’re going to have many more opt-outs for the game, unfortunately, because we’re in such a state of flux.”

With uncertainty surrounding the roster, Poggi stressed the importance of helping remaining players heal from recent events. He aims to create an environment where they can enjoy playing football despite the approaching challenge against a strong opponent.

“What they need is to enjoy the game of football again. And we will play hard,” he said, emphasizing that the focus is on the players’ well-being rather than solely on winning.

Michigan has been active in seeking a new head coach following Moore’s firing due to allegations linked to inappropriate conduct. Kyle Whittingham, the former coach at Utah, has been hired as his replacement, signing a five-year contract with a yearly average of $8.2 million.

Whittingham, 66, will not coach Utah in their bowl game and plans to meet with Michigan players and their families shortly. The Wolverines are looking to reclaim their footing after a tumultuous time and will rely on the leadership and experience of their new head coach against an accomplished opponent in the Citrus Bowl.