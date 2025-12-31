Orlando International Airport to Close Iconic Chili’s Restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Chili's Grill & Bar at Orlando International Airport (MCO) will close permanently on December 31, 2025. The restaurant, which is located near an escalator lovingly referred to as the “stairway to heaven,” has been a popular spot for travelers.

MCO announced the closure via social media, stating, “Chili’s has been a longtime favorite for so many travelers who have taken the ‘stairway to heaven.’ Over the years, you’ve shared plenty of queso & memories.” The airport encouraged visitors to enjoy a final meal before the closing.

The decision to close Chili’s comes as part of a broader overhaul of dining options at the airport. An MCO representative informed USA TODAY via email that the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) is “reimagining its concessions program.” This first phase of the project, approved in December 2024, will start construction in 2026 and aims to introduce more than 40 new retail and dining choices.

<p"Several existing locations will stop operating to facilitate these changes," the spokesperson noted. The GOAA's "Concession Master Plan" aims to modernize concessions in Terminals A and B, enhancing spaces that highlight Central Florida‘s hospitality along with popular national brands.

While it’s unclear what will replace the Chili’s restaurant, MCO clarified that the space will not become a “Chili’s Too,” leaving many customers wondering what new options might arrive. In the meantime, fans of Chili’s expressed their disappointment online, with many sharing their surprise over the iconic eatery’s impending closure.

Florida has the second-largest number of Chili’s locations in the United States, with a total of 136 restaurants. Despite the loss of the airport location, fans can still visit other Chili’s restaurants across the state.