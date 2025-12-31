Nurses in South Florida Notify of Upcoming Strike for Safe Staffing

Fort Lauderdale, Florida — Registered nurses at three Healthcare Systems of America (HSA) facilities in the South Florida area have announced plans for strikes starting on January 9, 2026. The National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) is representing over 1,000 nurses from Florida Medical Center, Palmetto General Hospital, and Coral Gables Hospital.

The nurses are currently in negotiations for new union contracts with HSA management. They emphasize that safe staffing levels are crucial to ensure safe patient care. “We had hoped that HSA would take the chance to improve on Steward’s old practices,” said Lazaro Garcia, an RN in the critical care unit at Palmetto General Hospital. “Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is basically Steward 2.0. More nurses on every unit means safer care for everyone, as we know from data, research, and our experience at the bedside.”

Chrystel Willis, an RN in the cardiovascular intensive care unit at Florida Medical Center, stated, “We decided to call strikes to show management we’re serious about safe staffing. We are unified in demanding better from HSA for our patients and for ourselves.”

Leroy Desance, an RN in the intensive care unit at Coral Gables Hospital, noted the importance of employee retention for patient safety. “HSA has not meaningfully addressed this issue after months at the bargaining table, so now we’re ready to take action for safe staffing,” he said.

The nurses have provided hospital management with a 10-day notice for work stoppages to ensure safe patient care is maintained. The NNOC/NNU plans to inform the press about the nurses’ strike-day plans and interview availability as the strike date approaches.

The National Nurses United is the largest and fastest-growing union and professional association of registered nurses in the United States, representing over 225,000 members nationwide.