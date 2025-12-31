Sports
Duke Women’s Basketball Commands Victory Over Syracuse in ACC Clash
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Duke University dominated Syracuse with a 71-51 victory in ACC women’s basketball on Sunday afternoon. The sophomore star scored 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting, leading the Blue Devils to their seventh win of the season.
Fournier finished as the game’s top scorer, contributing seven rebounds alongside her 22 points. Teammates added further support with both scoring 11 points each. Duke’s strong performance improved their record to 7-6 overall and 2-0 in the ACC, while Syracuse fell to 11-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
The Blue Devils showcased their strength throughout the game. With the first quarter ending 14-14, Duke rallied to a 38-25 halftime lead and maintained control in the second half, ultimately outscoring Syracuse 33-26.
Highlighting the game was Duke’s rebounding advantage, with a standout performance from a player who grabbed a game-high 12 boards. The offensive pressure from Duke proved too much for the Orange, who struggled to find their rhythm.
Next, Duke will face off against Florida State on January 1, a matchup that fans will be eager to watch as the season progresses. Follow the Duke women’s basketball team on social media for updates leading up to the game.
