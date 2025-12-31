Sports
DJ Vonnahme Shines for Iowa in ReliaQuest Bowl Victory
IOWA CITY, Iowa – D.J. Vonnahme, a former Kuemper Catholic athlete, made significant contributions to the University of Iowa‘s football team during the ReliaQuest Bowl against Vanderbilt on Dec. 31, 2025. Vonnahme, who started the game at tight end, caught four passes for an impressive 98 yards and scored a touchdown, helping his team secure a 21-3 lead in the contest.
His touchdown came during a creative play involving a flea flicker, where quarterback Mark Gronowski executed a lateral play to running back Kamari Moulton and then to Vonnahme, who finished with a 21-yard reception. This marked Vonnahme’s third touchdown of the season.
Vonnahme’s journey to becoming a key player in the Hawkeyes offense is remarkable, as he originally joined the program as a preferred walk-on in 2024 without a designated position. Primarily a quarterback in high school, his passion for Iowa football, having even painted Kinnick Stadium on his bedroom wall, fueled his desire to represent the Hawkeyes.
After redshirting his first year, he transitioned to tight end, a position he had initially explored during a high school camp. With injuries sidelining teammates, Vonnahme seized the opportunity to step into a starting role. His preparation and work ethic caught the attention of head coach Kirk Ferentz, who noted his ability to adapt and his positive demeanor on the field.
Heading into the bowl game, Vonnahme led Iowa’s receivers for the season with 22 catches for 288 yards. His performance against Nebraska in the final regular season game, where he recorded three catches for a career-high 91 yards and a touchdown, showcased his growing impact on the team.
As he looks to further cement his legacy, Vonnahme acknowledged the challenge of stepping up amid adversity and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level. “It’s really a great opportunity to play a great SEC team and see what we can do,” he said.
Ultimately, Vonnahme aspires to follow in the footsteps of notable Iowa tight ends like George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson, with eyes set on the NFL. “Ultimately, the goal is to get to the NFL,” he stated. “But what I’m focused on is becoming the best possible me and the results will take care of themselves.”
