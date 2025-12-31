UConn Huskies Face Xavier Musketeers on New Year’s Eve Showdown

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-1, 2-0 Big East) will look to extend their winning streak to nine games when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (9-4, 1-1 Big East) on New Year’s Eve, December 31, at 5 p.m. ET at Cintas Center. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.

The Huskies are returning to the hardwood after a 10-day break following their 72-54 victory over DePaul on December 21. UConn is currently ranked No. 7 in KenPom and boasts the fourth-best defense in the country.

Xavier, under the leadership of new head coach Richard Pitino, has made strides after a rocky start. The Musketeers have recently turned around their season with six wins in their last seven games, including an 80-77 win over Georgetown on December 20.

Historically, the matchup between UConn and Xavier has been competitive, with the Huskies holding a narrow 7-5 edge in the series. However, Xavier won the last meeting between the two teams, outlasting UConn 76-72 at Cintas Center on January 25, 2025.

Both teams are performing well in assists, with Xavier leading the Big East in assists per game at 18.6. The Huskies aren’t far behind with 18.2 assists per game. The players to watch include UConn’s Alex Karaban, who scored 21 points against DePaul, and Xavier’s Tre Carroll, who had a standout performance with 22 points against Georgetown.

In addition, the teams have faced challenges with injuries. UConn’s Tarris Reed Jr. and Braylon Mullins missed the previous game, while Xavier’s Roddie Anderson III has returned from a redshirt season.

As the teams gear up for the New Year’s Eve clash, both are looking to secure a pivotal win in conference play. The odds are favoring UConn by 12.5 points, but the teams’ recent performances suggest a tightly contested battle ahead.