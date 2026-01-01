Knicks Rookie Mohamed Diawara Shines in Victory Over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — Mohamed Diawara had a breakout performance for the New York Knicks on Monday, leading the team to a 130-125 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. With starter Josh Hart sidelined due to an ankle injury, Diawara stepped up and scored 18 points, including 13 in the first quarter, at the Smoothie King Center.

Diawara hit all three of his three-point attempts in the opening quarter. His career-high tied with the game’s momentum, as coach Mike Brown praised the 20-year-old’s hard work and growth. “His feel for the game is uncanny for a guy who is 6-8 or 6-9 and for how young he is,” Brown said.

Despite having a previous career high of just five points, Diawara’s impressive outing showcased his potential. Brown expressed confidence in Diawara’s abilities, stating, “He works extremely hard. He’s long. He’s a pretty good defender. Getting better.”

The Knicks also dealt with challenges, with center Mitchell Robinson resting for load management. Ariel Hukporti, who stepped in for Robinson, left the game early due to a mouth injury, making way for Trey Jemison to play limited minutes.

Diawara was joined by young teammates Tyler Kolek and Kevin McCullar Jr., who also contributed significantly. Mikal Bridges commented on the team’s depth, noting that every player’s performance increases overall morale. “Knowing that the work you put in, you might get your name called,” Bridges said.

On the fan voting front, Jalen Brunson currently ranks third among Eastern Conference players, behind Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey. Voting for the NBA All-Star starters continues until January 14.

Following this victory, Diawara solidified his place on the roster and impressed teammates. “He has this mindset of just attacking,” said Miles McBride, who sees similarities in their playing styles.