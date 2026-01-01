Tragic house fire claims life of infant in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WAFB) – Investigators are looking into a house fire that claimed the life of an infant early Sunday morning, December 28. The fire occurred on Poydras Place in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office reported that the mother of the infant suffered burn injuries. Additionally, her two other children experienced smoke inhalation but survived the incident.

Details about the cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine whether the home had a functioning smoke alarm. The Breaux Bridge Fire Department responded to the emergency call around 2 a.m.

Chief Bryan J. Adams of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office shared a critical message following this tragic event. “Fire deaths are always tragic, and many can be prevented,” Adams said. “Working smoke alarms give families the critical early warning needed to escape.”

In conjunction with this incident, Chief Adams promoted the department’s Operation Save-A-Life program, which offers free smoke alarms and installation to ensure that every household has essential fire protection.

Residents interested in obtaining a free smoke alarm can learn more by visiting the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office website.