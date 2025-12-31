News
Publix Stores Open on New Year’s Eve and Day with Limited Hours
ORLANDO, Florida — As New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day approach, many shoppers are preparing for the holidays. This year, all Publix locations will remain open during both days, though with limited hours.
On New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Publix stores in Florida will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The following day, on New Year’s Day, they will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A spokesperson for Publix noted, “Since our founding, we have been closed on three holidays to allow our associates time with family and friends.”
As the grocery chain prepares for the holiday shopping rush, customers are reminded to check specific store hours online. “With over 889 stores throughout Florida, we want to ensure our customers are informed,” the spokesperson added.
While Publix stores will welcome shoppers, other grocery chains like Aldi and Costco will be closed on New Year’s Day. Wal-Mart, Target, and BJ’s will be open, each maintaining their regular business hours.
For New Year’s Eve, most Publix liquor stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Like the main grocery stores, liquor stores will also close for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.
To accommodate customer needs during the holiday, Publix pharmacies will operate with varied hours, typically from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, hours may vary by location. For customer service inquiries, shoppers can reach out at 800-242-1227.
As families gather to celebrate the new year, those needing last-minute items for their festivities can find Publix stores available. Whether it’s champagne for toasts or ingredients for dinner, Publix aims to assist its customers through the holiday season.
