Documents Reveal Audrey Hale’s Plan and Motives in Nashville School Shooting

Nashville, Tennessee – Newly released FBI records provide insight into Audrey Hale, the shooter responsible for the March 27, 2023, attack at the Covenant School. The over 100 pages of documents include journal entries that outline Hale’s motives, preparations, and personal finances.

The documents reveal that Hale, who identified as male, used federal Pell Grant money to purchase firearms for the attack, which resulted in the deaths of three students and three staff members. Victims included 9-year-olds Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus, and William Kinney, as well as teachers Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak, and Mike Hill.

Hale, 28, had attended the private Christian school and targeted it in part because of her hatred for the religion, writing “Christian school (hate religion)” in her notes. She expressed this animosity as a motivation for the attack, along with a consideration of the school’s demographics.

Prior to the shooting, Hale texted a friend about her intentions, calling her plan a “suicide mission.” Surveillance footage later confirmed that she entered the school through a side door, armed with multiple weapons.

The financial records included notes tracking Hale’s Pell Grant funds, which began at $2,050.86, and indicated that she had used the federal assistance to acquire firearms. Hale reportedly told police that being over 25 years old allowed her to secure grants without parental income being considered, despite being unemployed.

Investigators have also uncovered a manifesto and hand-drawn maps related to her plans, but city police and the FBI have resisted full public disclosure of these documents. The release of Hale’s writings has added further context to the tragic incident and raised concerns about financial aid oversight.

In response to the released documents, public outcry has emerged, with citizens demanding stricter regulations on grant funding to prevent similar tragedies in the future. As more records are gradually released, the investigation into Hale’s actions and motivations continues.