Walt Disney World Announces New Year’s Eve Festivities for 2026

Orlando, Florida – Walt Disney World has unveiled its exciting New Year’s Eve schedule for 2026, inviting guests to ring in the new year with a range of festivities. The parks are set to offer both vibrant dance parties and family-friendly events, ensuring that everyone can welcome 2026 with joy.

On December 31, EPCOT will host DJ dance parties in World Celebration and World Showcase. The evening will begin with “Luminous: The Symphony of Us” at 6:30 p.m. and culminate with “Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration” at 11:54 p.m. As midnight strikes in each country’s time zone, the celebration will shift around the lagoon, featuring live DJs at the pavilions of Italy, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom.

For those looking for a unique experience, the park will offer a “Silent Groove” silent disco in World Celebration. Meanwhile, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on the same day, guests can enjoy live entertainment, including the popular Pixar Dance Party and character experiences, capped off with the New Year Countdown Fireworks.

Magic Kingdom Park will kick off festivities on December 30 with the “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks display at 7:30 p.m., followed by a second showing at 11:50 p.m. On December 31, both fireworks displays will greet the new year simultaneously. Party stages will be located around the park, including at Tomorrowland Stage and Cinderella Castle Main Stage.

Admission to the theme parks requires both a valid entry ticket and a reservation for the same park on the same date, with availability based on capacity. Entertainment offerings are subject to change without notice, and guests are encouraged to plan their visits accordingly.

For those seeking a different atmosphere, Disney Springs will have live music and the Christmas Tree Stroll, open until January 4. Restaurants like City Works and The House of Blues will host dedicated countdown parties. The California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort offers a special celebration for New Year’s Eve on December 30 and 31, with reservations recommended.

As guests prepare to celebrate, they should be aware that transportation may take longer than usual after midnight fireworks, and Central Florida evenings can be chilly, with temperatures potentially dropping into the 40s. It’s advisable to dress in layers to stay comfortable.