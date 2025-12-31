Los Angeles, CA – Brigitte Bardot, the iconic French actress celebrated for her role in “And God Created Woman,” has died at the age of 91. Bardot passed away in her home in southern France on December 28, 2025, according to reports from the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.

Bardot was not only a major film star of the 1950s and 1960s but also became a cultural symbol of the era. Her roles in films such as “La Vérité” and “…And God Created Woman” established her as a sex symbol and an enduring figure in cinema history.

In a statement shared with the French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Brigitte Bardot Foundation expressed deep sadness over her death. “The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” the statement read.

Bardot’s legacy also includes her activism, particularly in animal rights, as she shifted her focus from a successful acting career to working for animal welfare.

The news of her passing has drawn renewed attention to Billy Joel’s 1989 hit song “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” which mentions notable figures and events from across the mid-20th century. Following Bardot’s death, only three individuals named in the song are still living: musicians Bob Dylan and Chubby Checker, both 84, and Bernie Goetz, 87, known for a controversial subway shooting incident in 1984.

Joel’s song serves as a historical timeline, naming figures such as Joseph Stalin, John F. Kennedy, and Queen Elizabeth II. Bardot was the last living woman mentioned in the song, emphasizing the passage of time since its release.

Many fans have taken to social media to remember Bardot, sharing their favorite moments from her films and discussing her impact on pop culture. Bardot leaves behind a complex legacy as both a star and an advocate for animals, encapsulating the spirit of a transformative period in both cinema and society.