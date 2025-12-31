Sports
Georgia and Ole Miss Face Off in Sugar Bowl Quarterfinals
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2026. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.
Georgia earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs after winning the SEC Championship, where they defeated Alabama, 28-7, on December 6. Ole Miss, seeded sixth, advanced after a decisive 41-10 victory over Tulane in the postseason’s first round.
This matchup marks the 92nd edition of the Sugar Bowl and is a rematch from their earlier meeting this season, where Georgia triumphed 43-35 in Athens. The Bulldogs currently hold a 35-13-1 series lead over the Rebels.
Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart expressed confidence in his team heading into the game. “We’re excited for this opportunity and looking forward to the challenge,” he said. Georgia’s defense has been strong throughout the season, allowing an average of just 15.9 points per game.
Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has praised standout players such as cornerback Ellis Robinson, who has shown tremendous growth and skill. “His confidence has really grown, and he has great ball skills,” Schumann noted.
For Ole Miss, this will be their 11th Sugar Bowl appearance, while Georgia looks to secure their 13th. Both teams are aiming for a victory to advance to the semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on January 8.
“We’re ready for this game,” Coach Smart added, emphasizing his team’s preparations. “It will be a fierce competition, and we understand what’s at stake.”
