News
Community Mourns Pastor DaQuarius Green After Tragic Shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Montgomery community is mourning the death of Pastor DaQuarius Green, who was shot in a domestic incident before Christmas and died on December 27 at the age of 31. Green was well-known for his outreach and ministry, despite the shooting occurring outside of Montgomery in Level Plains.
According to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Green was shot during a domestic incident inside a home in the Freedom Heights neighborhood on Rucker Boulevard on December 23. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Authorities have not filed any charges related to the incident, which remains under investigation.
Minister DiVonta Palmer, a fellow pastor and friend of Green, expressed his devastation at the news. “I couldn’t believe this happened to him,” he said, describing Green as a man of humility and purpose who deeply loved his family and faith.
Palmer recalled how Green would often surprise him with visits and how their conversations would center around faith, family, and fatherhood. “To me, the man was a humble man, an honest man,” Palmer added. “Every interaction mattered.”
Green served as pastor of Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church. In a Facebook tribute, the church praised him for his faithful service and asked the community to keep his family in prayer. A prayer vigil was held in his honor, where many came together to remember his life and legacy.
Green’s recent past included previous domestic violence charges that were ultimately dismissed. His wife had filed a protection-from-abuse petition earlier this year, alleging insecurity and jealousy, but that petition was also dismissed. Friends and church members highlighted his commitment to service, noting he was a dedicated father and husband.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Green’s death continues, with authorities urging anyone who may have information to come forward. If you or someone you know needs help regarding domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 800-799-SAFE.
Recent Posts
- 49ers Seek Playoff Clarity After NFC West Loss
- Erin Doherty Confirms She Won’t Play the Sixteenth Doctor
- Cascade Holds Off Loudon in Thrilling 69-67 Victory
- Thunder Set to Face Suns in Key Sunday Matchup
- Wolf Moon to Brighten Florida Skies This Weekend
- Mikayla Blakes Leads Vanderbilt to 88-71 Victory Over Arkansas
- WBD Set to Reject Paramount’s Hostile Offer Amid Regulatory Concerns
- Nuggets’ Jokic Injured as Heat Secure Third Straight Win
- Charlie Hunnam Overcomes Doubts in Playing Ed Gein in Netflix’s Monster
- Hurricanes Face Off Against Devils at Prudential Center Tonight
- Golden Knights Face Off Against Blackhawks in Key Matchup
- Caleb Williams Nears Bears Passing Record as Season Winds Down
- Broncos Face Key Match Against Chargers for AFC’s Top Seed
- Keenan Allen Plays for $1.5 Million in Season Finale
- Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Marriage Reportedly on the Rocks
- Drake Maye Prepares for Showdown with Miami Dolphins After Jets Victory
- Ali Larter Discusses ‘Landman’ and Bond with On-Screen Daughter
- All Creatures Great and Small Returns for Sixth Season on January 11
- Nets’ Michael Porter Jr. May Be Trade Target as Deadline Approaches
- Trump Ousts Maduro, U.S. Plans Major Investment in Venezuelan Oil