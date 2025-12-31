Community Mourns Pastor DaQuarius Green After Tragic Shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Montgomery community is mourning the death of Pastor DaQuarius Green, who was shot in a domestic incident before Christmas and died on December 27 at the age of 31. Green was well-known for his outreach and ministry, despite the shooting occurring outside of Montgomery in Level Plains.

According to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Green was shot during a domestic incident inside a home in the Freedom Heights neighborhood on Rucker Boulevard on December 23. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Authorities have not filed any charges related to the incident, which remains under investigation.

Minister DiVonta Palmer, a fellow pastor and friend of Green, expressed his devastation at the news. “I couldn’t believe this happened to him,” he said, describing Green as a man of humility and purpose who deeply loved his family and faith.

Palmer recalled how Green would often surprise him with visits and how their conversations would center around faith, family, and fatherhood. “To me, the man was a humble man, an honest man,” Palmer added. “Every interaction mattered.”

Green served as pastor of Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church. In a Facebook tribute, the church praised him for his faithful service and asked the community to keep his family in prayer. A prayer vigil was held in his honor, where many came together to remember his life and legacy.

Green’s recent past included previous domestic violence charges that were ultimately dismissed. His wife had filed a protection-from-abuse petition earlier this year, alleging insecurity and jealousy, but that petition was also dismissed. Friends and church members highlighted his commitment to service, noting he was a dedicated father and husband.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Green’s death continues, with authorities urging anyone who may have information to come forward. If you or someone you know needs help regarding domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 800-799-SAFE.