Montana Free Press Visual Fellow Reflects on First Six Months

HELENA, Montana — Lauren Miller is celebrating her first six months as the visual fellow at Montana Free Press (MTFP). Since starting in January 2025, Miller has taken a fresh approach to photography, stepping back from the fast-paced world of daily news photography.

Before joining MTFP, Miller worked at daily newspapers, where she hustled for quick photos each day. Now, she enjoys longer storytelling projects that allow for deeper connections with her subjects. “I have the gift of time,” she said. “It lets me create more thoughtful images that accurately represent people’s stories with respect and care.”

Diving into various reporting trips around Montana, Miller has captured her favorite moments through the lens. One image features Nita Rowland, a resident of Laurel, relaxing with her dog in a home filled with family memories. This portrait embodies the intimacy Miller strives for in her work.

Alongside her colleagues, Miller has built a visual archive, preserving Montana’s landscapes and communities. For instance, during a collaborative trip with reporter Mara Silvers in Libby, she captured the beauty of the Montana night sky. “These images serve as crucial illustrations for future stories,” Miller noted.

Her work also highlights heartbreaking stories. In a portrait taken in Two Medicine, she captured Susan and Bradley Davidson holding a photo of their daughter, Amy Young, who tragically died in January. “It’s important to highlight these hard truths with compassion,” Miller explained.

Through her photography, Miller aims to connect readers with the vibrant life and stories of Montana. “I’m excited about the prospect of building a solid visual foundation for future storytelling at MTFP,” she said.

With her passion for storytelling and a keen eye for detail, Miller’s work is a testament to the importance of independent journalism in Montana. As she continues her journey, she looks forward to capturing more moments that resonate with audiences statewide.