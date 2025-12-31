News
Montana Free Press Visual Fellow Reflects on First Six Months
HELENA, Montana — Lauren Miller is celebrating her first six months as the visual fellow at Montana Free Press (MTFP). Since starting in January 2025, Miller has taken a fresh approach to photography, stepping back from the fast-paced world of daily news photography.
Before joining MTFP, Miller worked at daily newspapers, where she hustled for quick photos each day. Now, she enjoys longer storytelling projects that allow for deeper connections with her subjects. “I have the gift of time,” she said. “It lets me create more thoughtful images that accurately represent people’s stories with respect and care.”
Diving into various reporting trips around Montana, Miller has captured her favorite moments through the lens. One image features Nita Rowland, a resident of Laurel, relaxing with her dog in a home filled with family memories. This portrait embodies the intimacy Miller strives for in her work.
Alongside her colleagues, Miller has built a visual archive, preserving Montana’s landscapes and communities. For instance, during a collaborative trip with reporter Mara Silvers in Libby, she captured the beauty of the Montana night sky. “These images serve as crucial illustrations for future stories,” Miller noted.
Her work also highlights heartbreaking stories. In a portrait taken in Two Medicine, she captured Susan and Bradley Davidson holding a photo of their daughter, Amy Young, who tragically died in January. “It’s important to highlight these hard truths with compassion,” Miller explained.
Through her photography, Miller aims to connect readers with the vibrant life and stories of Montana. “I’m excited about the prospect of building a solid visual foundation for future storytelling at MTFP,” she said.
With her passion for storytelling and a keen eye for detail, Miller’s work is a testament to the importance of independent journalism in Montana. As she continues her journey, she looks forward to capturing more moments that resonate with audiences statewide.
Recent Posts
- The Boys Returns with Final Season and New VR Game
- Steelers Face Uncertainty as Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith’s Future Looms
- When Calls the Heart Prepares for Season 13 with New Developments
- Broncos Capture AFC Division Title with Week 17 Victory
- Oscar Season Roundtable: Seven Stars Reflect on Their Career Paths
- Hacks Stars Shine at Golden Globes Amid Strong Competition
- The Muppet Show Returns for 50th Anniversary Special on February 4
- Falcons Win Finale, Coach’s Future Uncertain Amid Late Surge
- Demi Moore Reflects on Career and Changes Amid Speculation
- Justin Hartley’s ‘Tracker’ Sets New TV Records in Early 2026
- Dante Moore’s NFL Draft Decision Affects College Football Landscape
- Jonnu Smith Leads Steelers with Five Receptions in Tough Loss
- Kings Seek to Break Losing Streak Against Bucks Sunday Night
- Giants Owner John Mara Battles Cancer, Inspires Players with His Dedication
- Lions Fan’s Actions Lead to Metcalf Suspension and Steelers’ Playoff Trouble
- Will Trent Returns for Anticipated Fourth Season on January 6, 2026
- Isaiah Likely Eyes Key Role Against Steelers in Week 18
- Ike Barinholtz Shares Heartfelt Message at Critics Choice Awards
- Ohio State’s Caleb Downs Shines in 2026 NFL Draft Spotlight
- North Central Cardinals Aim for Fourth National Championship Title