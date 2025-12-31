News
MetroCard Fare Increases as OMNY Launches in Westchester County
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) — Beginning January 4, OMNY cards will replace MetroCards on all Bee-Line buses in Westchester County. This transition comes with a 25-cent increase in the base fare, raising it from $2.75 to $3, aligning Bee-Line fares with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
Riders across 64 routes will be able to pay through smartphones, credit cards, or by purchasing a physical OMNY card for $5, which is reloadable. The OMNY card will allow for free transfers between Bee-Line and the MTA system, as well as a $35 seven-day fare cap for unlimited trips.
Seniors and participants in reduced-fare programs will see their fares rise by 15 cents but will continue to receive additional discounts. During a transition period, MetroCards will still be accepted until the end of 2025, though sales will cease on December 31, and they will not be reloadable after that date. Coins will remain acceptable on Bee-Line buses, and plans are in place to accept dollar bills.
The phased-out MetroCard, which has been in use since 1994, witnessed a significant decline in popularity, with almost 94% of commuters now utilizing the OMNY tap-and-go system. Janno Lieber, MTA chairperson, reflected on the change, recalling how similar transitions have shaped commuter experiences in the past.
Many individuals, including artists and collectors, share sentiments of loss as the familiar MetroCard is retired. Thomas McKean, an East Village artist who has created art pieces from used farecards for years, expressed his sadness. “I had to buy an OMNY card, and I felt brokenhearted,” he said.
Collecting MetroCards has become a nostalgic hobby for some, with Lev Radin showcasing an extensive collection of cards, including limited editions that represent various promotions throughout the years.
Meanwhile, as the OMNY system prepares to take over completely, some commuters have reported issues with the new system, including problems like being charged multiple times for a single ride. Fannie Brown, a commuter, expressed frustration over malfunctioning machines at subway stations while trying to add value to her OMNY card.
The MTA has assured users that it is working to resolve these issues to ensure a smoother transition. As of now, commuters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new payment methods as MetroCards gradually become obsolete.
“New Yorkers really don’t like change, but they accept change and then they come to love change,” said Jodi Shapiro, curator of the New York Transit Museum, reflecting on the emotional connection many have with their city’s transit systems.
