News
Westchester County Launches Contactless Fare Payment for Bee-Line Buses
White Plains, New York – Westchester County’s Bee-Line bus system will adopt the Metropolitan Transportation Authority‘s (MTA) OMNY contactless fare payment system starting January 4, 2026. This change aims to enhance convenience and flexibility for bus riders, allowing them to pay fares using credit cards, smartphones, smartwatches, or OMNY cards.
County Executive Ken Jenkins made the announcement following a public hearing on December 18, where riders discussed fare adjustments related to this transition. Jenkins emphasized that the new system will modernize public transit in the region, stating, “Westchester deserves a transportation system that reflects how people live and travel today.”
The introduction of OMNY will facilitate quicker boarding and contactless transactions, and Deputy County Executive Richard Wishnie highlighted that options for cash users will remain available. “Just as important, we are providing options for those who still pay with coins,” he said.
Although OMNY will officially roll out on January 4, riders will still be able to use MetroCards until they expire. However, MetroCard sales will end on December 31, 2025, and cards cannot be reloaded after that date.
For transitioning riders, any remaining balances on MetroCards can be transferred to OMNY cards at the OMNY Mobile Sales Van, which will be visiting various locations in the county. This mobile service offers assistance for riders needing help with the switch to the new payment system.
To encourage the use of OMNY, riders with weekly or monthly MetroCards must activate their cards by January 31, 2026, to remain valid. OMNY cards will be available for purchase at select retail locations, and detailed information on purchasing and transferring balances can be found on the Bee-Line’s website or by calling the customer service center at (914) 813-7777.
To ensure access for all, cash payments using coins will still be accepted on Bee-Line buses, allowing flexibility for those who prefer traditional fare payment methods. As this significant change unfolds for Westchester’s public transit, officials are optimistic about the benefits that the OMNY system will bring to the community.
