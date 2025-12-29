Knife Attack in Suriname Claims Nine Lives, Including Children

PARAMARIBO, Suriname — A tragic knife attack outside the capital of Suriname left at least nine people dead, including five children, police said on Sunday. The assault occurred late Saturday night in Richelieu, about 25 kilometers east of Paramaribo.

Authorities reported that the victims included the suspect’s own children and neighbors who tried to help them. Local media indicated that the attack took place across several homes, intensifying the shock felt by the community.

Suriname’s Police Corps confirmed that the male suspect attempted to attack responding officers during the incident. He was subsequently injured during his arrest and is now receiving treatment in a hospital.

In addition to the fatalities, police stated that another adult and a child sustained serious injuries and were also being treated at a hospital in Paramaribo.

Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons expressed her condolences on social media, saying, “The attacker took the lives of his children and his neighbors. I wish all the bereaved much strength, resilience, and comfort in this unimaginably difficult time.” Her statement reflected the collective grief of the nation.

Suriname, a former Dutch colony, is the smallest independent nation in South America, with a population of approximately 600,000. Traditionally, it has one of the lowest murder rates in the region; however, the murder rate rose sharply in 2024 to 30 homicides per 100,000 residents, according to Insight Crime.

Officials are working to provide more details about the incident, which has left the community in mourning and disbelief.