News
Detroit News Announces Major Changes for 2026
Detroit, MI – Exciting changes are coming to The Detroit News as it embarks on a new chapter for 2026. After 36 years of operating under the Detroit Media Partnership, the publication will become independently operated starting in January. This move promises to deliver fresh content and new ways to engage with readers.
Beginning Jan. 18, The News will publish a Sunday print edition for the first time since 1989. All content in this edition will be produced or selected by The News staff, ensuring that loyal readers will see more familiar names and features. The editor and publisher, Gary Miles, expressed enthusiasm about these developments, emphasizing their commitment to quality journalism.
“If you read The News, you know,” said Miles. He reassured readers that the core reporting will remain focused on Michigan news, from automotive breakthroughs to local sports events.
In addition to the Sunday edition, the publication is enhancing its online presence, allowing digital readers to access the same content. The changes come as The News aims to build on its legacy as a trusted source of information for millions of Michiganians since its founding in 1873.
As the publication transitions, Miles indicated that details regarding subscriptions and services are still being finalized to avoid disruptions. Readers can expect more updates leading up to these significant changes.
Recent Posts
- FC Porto Hosts Struggling AVS SAD in Liga Portugal Clash
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch
- Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead NBA All-Star Voting
- Mali and Comoros Clash in Crucial AFCON Group A Decider
- Morocco Faces Zambia in Crucial AFCON Group Match Today