Associated Press Faces Challenges Amid Controversies and Staffing Cuts

New York, NY – The Associated Press (AP), one of the world’s oldest and most respected news agencies, continues to navigate a tumultuous landscape as it faces challenges from declining local newspapers and controversies regarding naming conventions.

Founded in 1846, the AP began with four New York City newspapers collaborating to deliver updates about the Mexican-American War. Over the decades, it grew into a global entity, employing thousands of reporters and photographers in nearly 100 countries.

Despite these expansions, the 21st century has presented significant obstacles. In 2024, the AP announced staff cuts affecting about 8 percent of its global workforce, a move reflecting broader trends within the media industry.

In 2025, the AP became embroiled in a high-profile dispute when U.S. President Donald Trump insisted that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed the Gulf of America. The AP, adhering to its established naming standards, continued to refer to the waterway by its traditional name. This decision led to AP reporters being blocked from covering presidential events, prompting the agency to seek legal recourse.

In April 2025, a U.S. District judge ruled in favor of the AP, confirming the agency’s right to its naming choices. The Trump administration subsequently filed an appeal regarding this ruling. The situation has raised critical discussions about press freedom and the rights of journalists.

Throughout its history, the AP has won 59 Pulitzer Prizes, illustrating its commitment to journalistic excellence, even as it navigates financial pressures and operational challenges.