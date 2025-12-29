News
Severe Winter Storm Warning Issued for Central New York
UTICA, N.Y. — A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 PM this evening until 7 AM EST Wednesday, with heavy snowfall expected across several counties. Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, and Southern Oneida Counties could see total snow accumulations between 1 to 2 feet, with some local areas receiving up to 3 feet.
The National Weather Service warns that gusty winds, reaching up to 50 mph, will create widespread blowing snow, significantly reducing visibility. Travel conditions may become very difficult to impossible, impacting both the evening commute today as well as the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday.
Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, with bursts up to 3 inches possible overnight. Authorities advise residents to prepare for hazardous conditions, including whiteout situations. Those who must travel are urged to carry extra supplies like a flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles.
Additionally, a wind advisory will remain in effect from 10 AM this morning until 7 PM EST Tuesday, with west winds expected to blow at 15 to 30 mph. Gusts could again hit 50 mph, which may scatter unsecured objects and down tree limbs, leading to potential power outages.
Residents are reminded to use caution while driving, especially in high-profile vehicles.
Recent Posts
- FC Porto Hosts Struggling AVS SAD in Liga Portugal Clash
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch
- Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead NBA All-Star Voting
- Mali and Comoros Clash in Crucial AFCON Group A Decider
- Morocco Faces Zambia in Crucial AFCON Group Match Today