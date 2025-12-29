Severe Winter Storm Warning Issued for Central New York

UTICA, N.Y. — A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 PM this evening until 7 AM EST Wednesday, with heavy snowfall expected across several counties. Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, and Southern Oneida Counties could see total snow accumulations between 1 to 2 feet, with some local areas receiving up to 3 feet.

The National Weather Service warns that gusty winds, reaching up to 50 mph, will create widespread blowing snow, significantly reducing visibility. Travel conditions may become very difficult to impossible, impacting both the evening commute today as well as the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday.

Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, with bursts up to 3 inches possible overnight. Authorities advise residents to prepare for hazardous conditions, including whiteout situations. Those who must travel are urged to carry extra supplies like a flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles.

Additionally, a wind advisory will remain in effect from 10 AM this morning until 7 PM EST Tuesday, with west winds expected to blow at 15 to 30 mph. Gusts could again hit 50 mph, which may scatter unsecured objects and down tree limbs, leading to potential power outages.

Residents are reminded to use caution while driving, especially in high-profile vehicles.